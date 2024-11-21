One clean sheet, 11 goals conceded in Seven matches! Fiacre Ntwari hits back at Kaizer Chiefs fans calling for him to be dropped - 'I'm not the problem' as Rwandan star points at problems in Nasreddine Nabi's side
The Amavubi custodian has conceded in all the Premier Soccer league matches he has played for Amakhosi.
- Ntwari joined the Glamour Boys a couple of months ago
- He has struggled to keep clean sheets
- Rwanda international shares his thoughts