Eintracht Frankfurt v Sport-Club Freiburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Revealed: Omar Marmoush's staggering pay rise as he pens mega contract to complete €80m Man City transfer

O. MarmoushManchester CityEintracht FrankfurtPremier LeagueBundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush it set for a monumental pay rise as he prepares to sign for Manchester City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Marmoush staggering pay rise revealed
  • All set to join Man City
  • Was omitted from matchday squad against Dortmund
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱