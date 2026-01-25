'Sunshine after a thunderstorm' - Departing Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner puts on a happy face after explosive outburst following Marc Guehi sale & own exit announcement

In mid-January, Glasner announced that he would leave Palace this summer when his contract expires. This comes less than eight months on from winning the FA Cup in the best moment of Palace's history.

"A decision has already been taken, months ago,” Glasner said. "I had a meeting with Steve [Parish, chairman] in October, the international break. We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract.

"I told Steve [that] I’m looking for a new challenge. It’s my feeling after everything. I told him in October it’s nothing to do with the transfer window. I hate if something is written that is not true it’s tough for me to respond. We have a great relationship and always talking what’s best for Palace."

Then, after a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland in the Premier League last weekend, Glasner said he felt "completely abandoned" by the board. Days later, skipper Guehi joined City, something that enraged Glasner.

He said, "I feel we are being abandoned completely. I can't blame any player. They did everything they could and this has been going on for weeks and months now. We have 12, 13 players from the squad available and we feel no support. The worst thing is selling our captain one day before playing a Premier League game. We are preparing, it's the first (full) week we are training since September, and then we are selling our captain one day before a game. So I have no understanding of this. I have always kept my mouth (shut), but I can't because I have to defend these players, because it was the 35th game today. Yes we get under pressure here and we are unlucky. But again, you can't react, we can't help them, it makes it really tough."