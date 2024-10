The Buccaneers provided an injury update on eight players which includes the fan favourite Nigeria international.

Orlando Pirates confirmed that stand-in captain Olisa Ndah will be out of action for the remainder of the year due to injury.

Ndah missed a few of Bucs recent games including the 2024 MTN8 final against Stellenbosch a week and a half ago.

Following the injury announcement of the 26-year-old centre-back, the Sea Robbers supporters were left disheartened and they shared mixed reactions.

Here, GOAL shares with you what fans had to say about Ndah's blow.