It couldn't happen?! Ole Gunnar Solskjaer interested in Man Utd return following Ruben Amorim sacking

Speaking to BBC Sport as recently as November 2025, Solskjaer reflected on the difficulty that he faced as Manchester United manager, trying to build up a successful team at a time when Manchester City and Liverpool were both at their absolute peaks.

"It's not about getting the credit, but it was the worst time to be the manager of Manchester United. You have Jurgen Klopp with his Liverpool team and you have Pep Guardiola with his Manchester City team," he mused.

"Best managers in the world at the time and probably the two best teams in the world at the time. But we got second and third. So with the staff, we had something going but we couldn't take the next steps."

Solskjaer added that the pressure of being United boss was a "privilege", rather than something to be feared. "I felt privileged to be the manager of Manchester United, but of course it's not the same as playing. As a player, you just do your job. Suddenly now you're the manager, you're the face of everyone. You think about all these supporters, players, everything surrounding Manchester United.

"But that pressure is a privilege because I was allowed to do that and I was allowed to deal with it in my way. And that was having great staff around us, an environment in and around the club that was very positive. But in the end, it doesn't matter if you enjoy coming to work every day, training sessions... you need results and we unfortunately had a very bad six-week spell and that's too long at a club like Manchester United and they made a change, which is fine."