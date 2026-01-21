OFFICIAL! Orlando Pirates ship out two of Abdeslam Ouaddou's players to PSL rivals as another Kaizer Chiefs player leaves Amakhosi
Bucs loan out duo
Premier Soccer League title-chasing Orlando Pirates have officially sent out Sifiso Luthuli and Siyabonga Ndlozi to Magesi FC on loan.
The two are the latest players to leave Bucs after Sinoxolo Kwayiba, who was signed by Chippa United; Monnapule Saleng, who left Mamelodi Sundowns; and Tshegofatso Mabasa, who joined Stellenbosch on a loan deal.
Although the above-mentioned players have left the Soweto giants, the club has bolstered the playing unit with the signings of Andre De Jong from Stellenbosch FC and Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane, both from Marumo Gallants.
- Backpagepix
Luthuli and Ndlozi struggle at Pirates
Luthuli was seen as an upcoming talent who would come out of the Pirates' academy. His time with the Diski Challenge [DDC] during the 2019/20 campaign was particularly promising, but he has failed to establish himself at the Soweto giants.
Luthuli was at one point part of Pirates' feeder side, Pele Pele FC, and was also sent out on loan to Pretoria Callies during the 2022/23 season.
With the evidence of Makgopa, Tshegofatso Mabasa, now playing for Gavin Hunt at Stellies, Boitumelo Radiopane, and Yanela Mbuthuma, Luthuli found it hard to get regular minutes.
Meanwhile, Pirates moved to sign Ndlozi after he had a promising campaign with Golden Arrows. But just like Luthulu, the 23-year-old, who made his professional debut during a loan spell at Orbit College in the Motsepe Foundation Championship in 2023/24, has been sent out on loan.
Chiefs starlet joins NFD side
Meanwhile, Amakhosi's Nkosana Mbuthu has moved to the National First Division side Leicesterford City FC.
The defender, who is the son of Chiefs' legend Patrick Mbuthu, will play in the second tier until the end of the season.
He is among the latest players to have been released by the Glamour Boys on short-term deals with the hope they will get more playtime than they could have amassed if they had stayed at Naturena.
- Orlando Pirates
Pirates, Sundowns outshine Chiefs in transfer window
Unlike their rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates, Amakhosi have not been very active in the ongoing transfer window.
Sundowns have signed Brayan Leon from Independiente Medellin of Colombia and Saleng from Pirates, and Khulumani Ndamane has officially joined them from TS Galaxy, while Matias Esquivel returned after his deal was terminated by AVS Futebol SAD of Portugal.
However, Chiefs have only brought on board Xhosa Manyana from Cape Town City as a reinforcement for their reseve team squad and have so far not opted to bring in high-profile signings.