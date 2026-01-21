OFFICIAL! Orlando Pirates ship out two of Abdeslam Ouaddou's players to PSL rivals as another Kaizer Chiefs player leaves Amakhosi

Premier Soccer League title-chasing Orlando Pirates have officially sent out Sifiso Luthuli and Siyabonga Ndlozi to Magesi FC on loan.

The two are the latest players to leave Bucs after Sinoxolo Kwayiba, who was signed by Chippa United; Monnapule Saleng, who left Mamelodi Sundowns; and Tshegofatso Mabasa, who joined Stellenbosch on a loan deal.

Although the above-mentioned players have left the Soweto giants, the club has bolstered the playing unit with the signings of Andre De Jong from Stellenbosch FC and Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane, both from Marumo Gallants.