Jerry Tshabalala, Mamelodi Sundowns, 2021Backpagepix
Austin Ditlhobolo

OFFICIAL: Mamelodi Sundowns' Champions League trophy-winning coach takes charge of Moroccan club Casablanca

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
CAF Women's Champions League
CAF Champions League

The experienced tactician has resurfaced in North Africa as he starts a new chapter in his coaching career.

  • Casablanca announced new coach
  • The tactician enjoyed lot of success with Downs
  • Masandawana yet to confirm his departure

