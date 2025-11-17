Official: Celebrated South African tactician Pitso Mosimane accepts deal from ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi's club Yanga SC

As a manager, Pitso Mosimane has won five Premier Soccer League titles with Mamelodi Sundowns, three CAF Champions League crowns with both Masandawana and Al Ahly, as well as CAF Super Cups with the two teams.

In Mzansi, he has won three Nedbank Cups, the MTN8, as well as two Carling Knockouts while working with the Brazilians and SuperSport United.

Apart from the continental crowns, Mosimane won the Egyptian Premier League and the Egypt Cup before guiding Al-Ahli to the Saudi First Division League crown in the 2022/23 campaign.

This explains why he is highly rated by teams in South Africa, on the continent, and the world at large.