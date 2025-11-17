Official: Celebrated South African tactician Pitso Mosimane accepts deal from ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi's club Yanga SC
Mosimane's achievements
As a manager, Pitso Mosimane has won five Premier Soccer League titles with Mamelodi Sundowns, three CAF Champions League crowns with both Masandawana and Al Ahly, as well as CAF Super Cups with the two teams.
In Mzansi, he has won three Nedbank Cups, the MTN8, as well as two Carling Knockouts while working with the Brazilians and SuperSport United.
Apart from the continental crowns, Mosimane won the Egyptian Premier League and the Egypt Cup before guiding Al-Ahli to the Saudi First Division League crown in the 2022/23 campaign.
This explains why he is highly rated by teams in South Africa, on the continent, and the world at large.
Why Yanga were chasing Mosimane
Apart from the aforementioned teams, Mosimane has coached Al Ahli Jeddah, Al Wahda, Abha, Esteghlal, and South Africa's national team, Bafana Bafana.
Recently, former Nasreddine Nabi's club, Young Africans SC - commonly referred to as Yanga SC, approached the 61-year-old asking him to consider training coaches at the club's youth academy, the Yanga Soccer School.
Both parties agreed to work together, as confirmed by Wanajangwani president Said Hersi Said, "We have spoken with coach Pitso Mosimane, who has accepted our request to provide training for our youth coaches. Our aim is to utilise his football philosophy and strengthen ours as well," he opened up during the unveiling to the media and the public at large.
"We are very grateful to coach Mosimane for accepting the invitation to join us on this historic day.
"The project is a continuous one, where we will take children under the age of 11 (U-11), under the age of 13 (U-13), and under the age of 15 (U-15).
"We will not limit ourselves to the Dar es Salaam region alone, but we will expand our scope to various parts of Tanzania. This platform will help us a lot in raising talents, which we can use in our youth teams," Hersi concluded.
Mosimane happy with the opportunity"I would like to sincerely thank the president of Yanga SC. The president and I have been close friends for a very long time," he said during the launch.
"I once came here for the Mwananchi Day festival. It was truly a unique and very successful day. Yanga fans love their team deeply. Congratulations. You are a model to others.
“On Mwananchi Day, I was very impressed by the energy of the supporters. While we were in the car, I told the Yanga president, ‘Start a football academy.’ I am very happy that today I am here at the launch," Mosimane added.
“A special congratulations to my long-time friend and CEO of Yanga SC, Andre Mtine. Mtine has extensive experience in African football. He has done a great job in DR Congo with Mazembe.
"I think everyone realizes that Mazembe's success cannot be forgotten. Congratulations on the great work you are doing for Yanga players," Mosimane concluded.
Mosimane, the next Yanga coach?
Currently, Yanga have a coach in Pedro Goncalves and are not actively looking for his replacement, but who knows, Jingles might be their next man once the ongoing project becomes a success.
The former Masandawana coach has been clubless since his exit from Iran, where he was coaching Esteghlal before parting ways.
This is a massive project that will further boost Mosimane's CV if it becomes a success as projected by the involved parties.