The Soweto giants' win over the Cape Winelands side came with controversy which sparked debate from fans.

Kaizer Chiefs beat Stellenbosch 3-1 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday to reach the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

Two stoppage-time goals by Stellenbosch left Steve Barker fuming, feeling robbed by the referee's decisions.

Fans reacted to what they witnessed happening and GOAL takes a look at what they were saying.