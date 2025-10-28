NWSL clubs Kansas City Current, San Diego Wave to feature in Florida edition of World Sevens 7v7 tournament in December

The inclusion of two NWSL teams would seem a no-brainer for an American-based event. The Current and Wave are two of the most well-regarded franchises in the league, with the former playing in a state-of-the-art new stadium, complete with celebrity backing.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Kansas City Current and San Diego Wave FC to our exhilarating 7v7 tournament, where they will compete against top clubs from across the Americas," CEO of W7F Sarah Cummins said in a statement. "This high-stakes competition showcases the talent and ambition fueling the women’s game today.

"We know the fans will come out and cheer on these world-class teams as they compete for the title and a significant prize, reflecting our ongoing commitment to creating opportunities that reward excellence and elevate women’s football on the global stage."

The first iteration of the seven a side tournament was held in Portugal in May, and drew a series of high-profile clubs from across the world. Bayern Munich were crowned champions.