‘Why we all watch the sport’ - From injury comeback to NWSL Championship MVP: How USWNT's Rose Lavelle won U.S. Soccer’s top honor

Rose Lavelle has been a fixture in the U.S. Women’s National Team midfield for nearly a decade. Yet as she enters her 10th year with the program, the 2025 season marked the first time she was voted U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year.
Lavelle has been a constant presence since her breakout performance at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where she helped the United States capture its fourth title. In the final at Parc des Princes, Lavelle scored eight minutes after Megan Rapinoe’s penalty, providing the decisive goal in a 2-0 win over the Netherlands.
While her impact at the international level has long been established, 2025 marked a resurgent year for the Cincinnati native, who returned after nearly a year sidelined following ankle surgery. Lavelle finally returned to the USWNT roster on June 26, facing the Republic of Ireland. She wasted no time, scoring a goal and earning an assist. She went on to appear in six international matches across 2025, starting five and contributing to the scoresheet in each match she started.
GOAL dives into how Lavelle ended up winning U.S. Soccer's prestigious award.