'Nwabali thought he was bigger than he really was but he is better than Manchester United's Andre Onana! Kaizer Chiefs need him' - Fans

Football lovers in the country react to failure by the Super Eagles custodian to leave the Chilli Boys for a better club.

Nigeria international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is set to remain at Chippa United despite being heavily linked with a move to greener pastures.

The 27-year-old - who the Chilli Boys valued at R30 million, was reportedly being chased by Kaizer Chiefs and some unnamed European teams.

A section of fans believe it is better his move did not materialise, while others argue he was overpriced by Chippa United.

Have a look at what GOAL readers had to say.