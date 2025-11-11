Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho - New competition for Themba Zwane at Mamelodi Sundowns! Should 36-year-old Bafana Bafana star be worried?

Miguel Cardoso, who will be relieved to have his captain back, faces a welcome selection headache with the wealth of options now at his disposal. With a demanding schedule ahead, squad depth will be crucial as Sundowns look to put a strong challenge in their CAF Champions League campaign while also defending their Premier Soccer League title — one that promises to be fiercely contested this season.

While Zwane watched from the stands, he observed how the likes of Miguel Reisinho, Nuno Santos and Katlego Ntsabeleng—who play in the same position—added a different dynamic to the midfield, one that complements the team’s style and could prove crucial going forward.

Both players have already opened their scoring accounts for the Chloorkop outfit, proving to be impressive performers and ones to watch.