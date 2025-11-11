Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho - New competition for Themba Zwane at Mamelodi Sundowns! Should 36-year-old Bafana Bafana star be worried?
- Backpage
Cardoso spoilt for choice in midfield
Miguel Cardoso, who will be relieved to have his captain back, faces a welcome selection headache with the wealth of options now at his disposal. With a demanding schedule ahead, squad depth will be crucial as Sundowns look to put a strong challenge in their CAF Champions League campaign while also defending their Premier Soccer League title — one that promises to be fiercely contested this season.
While Zwane watched from the stands, he observed how the likes of Miguel Reisinho, Nuno Santos and Katlego Ntsabeleng—who play in the same position—added a different dynamic to the midfield, one that complements the team’s style and could prove crucial going forward.
Both players have already opened their scoring accounts for the Chloorkop outfit, proving to be impressive performers and ones to watch.
- Backpage
Zwane embraces Challenge
With questions surrounding the future of the 36-year-old, Zwane made it clear that he is not afraid of competition. He explained that at Sundowns, there are always several players fighting for the same position — something he has grown accustomed to over the years.
“No, I don't feel like that, to be honest. Because since I've been here in Sundowns, they always sign players, especially in my position,” Zwane said, as per Soccer Laduma.
“You will find that maybe we are three or four. So for me, I'm used to that. It's good for me, actually, to always, when I come back, I raise my level. As a player, it's always good to have competition.”
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Mshishi pleads for patience as new recruits settle in
Mshishi, as the midfielder is affectionately known, also praised his teammates, noting that each of them brings something unique to the team.
“To be honest, they are good players. For me, what I'm begging is just give them time to adjust. I think they are going to help us going forward,” he added.
“I've watched Nuno. Technique-wise, he gives us a different dimension. And Tsiki, he likes to play those one-twos. I think they are going to help us going forward.”
- GOAL GFX
What comes next for Zwane
Zwane is expected to make his return towards the end of November and will be aiming to break into Miguel Cardoso’s starting lineup, with hopes of featuring in Mamelodi Sundowns’ continental campaign, where his experience could prove invaluable.
He will later continue to contribute in the domestic league as the team prepares to travel for a clash against Polokwane City.
Meanwhile, if all goes well and he avoids any setbacks, Zwane could also be in contention for a national team call-up for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, with coach Hugo Broos having already expressed his desire to have the veteran midfielder back in the squad.