'Now they are crying for Pitso Mosimane after insulting him! Mamelodi Sundowns should just get rid of Flemming Berg; stop irritating us and get new technical bench; why is Miguel Cardoso treated differently from Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi?' - Fans

There is growing pressure for Mamelodi Sundowns to sack head coach Miguel Cardoso and appoint a new technical bench.

Cardoso is a man under siege, especially from fans who are not convinced of his ability to guide the club successfully. The former Esperance head coach has come under immense pressure at a time when his position is linked to a man who was there before him.

Numerous reports have linked Pitso Mosimane with a return as Downs head coach, a call that fans have amplified.

After their Champions League match against Al Hilal on Friday, fans openly showed dissatisfaction by chanting Mosimane's name, and some harassed Flemming Berg, the club's sporting director. That forced the club to issue a statement showing their support for Cardoso and also vowing to take action against the fans involved in that incident.

GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted to Sundowns' statement as tension between the two parties intensifies ahead of Tuesday's Premier Soccer League match against Sekhukhune United.

