Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mamelodi Sundowns fans, January 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

'Now they are crying for Pitso Mosimane after insulting him! Mamelodi Sundowns should just get rid of Flemming Berg; stop irritating us and get new technical bench; why is Miguel Cardoso treated differently from Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi?' - Fans

Tension between Downs and their fans' supporters continues to boil up because of the team's underwhelming performance. During the CAF Champions League game, which ended in a 2-2 draw at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, fans protested by chanting 'Pitso, Pitso. The club's sporting director was also subjected to harassment, and on Tuesday, Sundowns condemned those acts.

There is growing pressure for Mamelodi Sundowns to sack head coach Miguel Cardoso and appoint a new technical bench.

Cardoso is a man under siege, especially from fans who are not convinced of his ability to guide the club successfully. The former Esperance head coach has come under immense pressure at a time when his position is linked to a man who was there before him.

Numerous reports have linked Pitso Mosimane with a return as Downs head coach, a call that fans have amplified.

After their Champions League match against Al Hilal on Friday, fans openly showed dissatisfaction by chanting Mosimane's name, and some harassed Flemming Berg, the club's sporting director. That forced the club to issue a statement showing their support for Cardoso and also vowing to take action against the fans involved in that incident.

GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted to Sundowns' statement as tension between the two parties intensifies ahead of Tuesday's Premier Soccer League match against Sekhukhune United.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱

  • FBL-QAT-CLUB-WORLD-CUP-AHLY-PALMEIRASAFP

    Crying for Pitso after abusing him

    Hooligans of note, these ones – now they're crying for the same Pitso they insulted - X_X

    • Advertisement
  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Get rid of Cardoso

    The last statement can only be achieved with the right people in our technical team. Get rid of Miguel Cardoso and his fellow Portuguese friends because they are ruining our FC. Stop focusing on the wrong things; the issue with our team is right there in front of us - AntiFlemmingBerg

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fansBackpage

    Ban hooligans

    Ban those hooligan fans from coming to the stadium - SibuExcel

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Flemming Berg, Mamelodi Sundowns TDBackpage

    What about the curve you talked about?

    But it's you who told us about the curve that should be maintained up there. You got rid of Rhulani and Manqoba. Now you don't want to do the same. You have set the standard. Why are we now being told not speak when we see the performance has dipped? - uMbhali

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fansGetty

    Do something for the fans

    We want better football and better results! It is not good to see such behaviour from fans, but it is even worse to see that you guys don’t want to do anything with our performance! It hurts to play this washed football at home, hoping we will win CAF! Do something for us as Fans! - Roger10@

  • Miguel Cardoso and Flemming Berg, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Stop irritating us!

    Get us a new technical team and stop irritating us with empty threats.

    That SD promised us that he would catch the curve before it got below our standards, and he did that when our Black brothers were in charge. Now it's a European guy, and that curve can't be rectified. Fire him - Ama

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Cardoso, Berg OUT! Simple

    We want Cardoso OUT and Flemming Berg OUT. That's our request. Please respect them - Zikhali Bandile

  • Khuliso Mudau, Tashreeq Mathews, Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

    Players are not free

    Apparently, those players are not free to express themselves, so I doubt they will be successful in anything they do going forward. We just tell the powers that be to fire Cardoso, and all will be well in the yellow nation. Thanks, bye - Bonnie

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

    Where does Sundowns' performance stand?

    I certainly do not condone the indiscipline directed at the technical team. However, I would like to ask where the team’s performance currently stands compared to where it was at the time Coach Manqoba was dismissed - Sky is the limit

  • Rhulani Mokwena, May 2025Backpage

    Different treatment?

    We lost an MTN 8 against Pirates; the technical team was reshuffled; Rhulani lost two cup finals, won the AFL and the league and was let go. Manqoba lost two cups, drew two CAF games and was fired. Cardoso fumbled a CAF final and lost two cups, but he was kept. Why is he treated differently? Nkululeko_Mpangase

Premier Soccer League
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
CAF Champions League
Al Hilal Omdurman crest
Al Hilal Omdurman
ALH
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
0