Now or never for Kaizer Chiefs: Amakhosi need the Nedbank Cup like a fish needs water - more than Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates & Marumo Gallants

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Amakhosi to prove they are still among South Africa’s elite as the Nedbank Cup semi-final round takes place.

The Nedbank Cup semi-finals are here and while all four clubs have their eyes on the prize, none are more desperate, more pressured and more in need of glory than Kaizer Chiefs. The once-feared Glamour Boys have been reduced to whispers in the title conversation, playing catch-up while their fiercest rivals collect silverware and secure continental bragging rights.

On Sunday, 13 April, it all kicks off. Orlando Pirates host Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium in the afternoon, before the heavyweight showdown between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs lights up Loftus Versfeld Stadium. But beyond the football, there’s a bigger narrative at play, Chiefs aren’t just playing for a place in the final, they’re fighting for their identity.

Here, GOAL unpacks what each club is bringing to this weekend’s semi-final spotlight.

Article continues below

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱