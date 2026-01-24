'Now everyone will know him!' - Pep Guardiola snaps at debutant referee Farai Hallam for over-ruling VAR on penalty as Man City boss says he needs players back to 'fight' against decisions

It is not the first time Guardiola has ranted against refereeing decisions this season. He was furious about VAR ruling out Antoine Semenyo's goal at Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg following a six-minute review and he seemed to still be angry that Diogo Dalot was not sent off in last week's Manchester derby.

And he said he wanted to get all his injured players back to counteract the effect referees' decisions are having on his team. "I would love to have the players to fight against that, despite them [referees] nine years, six Premier Leagues what we have done," he said.

"Come tomorrow to explain the rules how it works again. Do you know how many fouls are whistle to Jeremy with his incredible speed? If you and me run with our rhythm and they push us it's diving but the speed with Jeremy they touch him and he cannot control his speed.

"At the beginning of the season they tell us when the central defenders go over the shoulders of the striker it's a foul. Do you know how many fouls for Erling Haaland. More against than for him. Bring me the players back."