‘Nothing but vibes’ – Alisha Lehmann & Maya Jama bring ‘winning mentality’ to Baller League UK as Juventus star & Love Island host form first all-female coaching team
Alisha Lehmann brings "nothing but vibes" to Baller League UK, with the competition’s first all-female coaching team boasting a "winning mentality".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Lehmann splitting time between Italy & England
- Jama now dating Man City defender Dias
- Feeling confident ahead of quest for glory