'Nothing beautiful about them' - Arsenal torn apart by Alan Pardew as ex-West Ham boss tells Gunners Premier League title win would 'come with asterisk'

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler echoed Pardew's frustrations, accusing Arsenal of cynical time-wasting that deliberately ruined the game's rhythm. Lamenting that "only one team tried to play football," he explained: "I think we tried to play football and that's what we are standing for. It's not easy to get into rhythm with an opponent who tries to only to waste time... There was only one team who tried to play football today. Think statistics never lie. We conceded one shot on goal. We weren't that effective. In the final third we should have created more chances."

When asked about the "asterisk" comments made by Pardew, Hurzeler chose to focus on his own side's development while noting that Arsenal's ends would likely justify the means in the eyes of the public. "I think everyone should judge on their own," he said. "I don't want to waste too much time talking about Arsenal because I made my point and therefore let's see how how the next nine games are going."