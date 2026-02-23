Getty
'Not something I'd recommend!' - Leicester icon Jamie Vardy's 'crazy' pre-match routine confirmed by Ben Chilwell
Vardy never made a secret of energy drinks affinityThe Cremonese goalscorer previously touched upon his lifestyle choices in his autobiography and subsequent interviews, openly admitting to routines that would make most modern sports scientists shudder. Speaking about his daily habits in recent years, the former England international stated: "Yes I smoke and I drink three cans of Red Bull a day, the medical staff are aware of that." While those numbers were already high for an elite athlete, Chilwell’s latest account suggests that Vardy would significantly ramp up his intake when it was time to step onto the pitch.
Defying the laws of sports science
The anecdote paints a picture of a player who completely disregarded the traditional "marginal gains" philosophy that dominates the modern era. While many top-tier professionals obsess over sleep cycles, hydration levels, and complex diets, Vardy seemingly thrived on a mixture of high-sugar stimulants and late-night socialising. Despite this, his record speaks for itself; the 38-year-old has continued to find the back of the net well into his late thirties, proving that his body can handle a workload that would likely hinder any other professional.
Vardy's longevity is perhaps the most surprising aspect of this revelation. While many players who lead a "rock and roll" lifestyle see their careers fizzle out in their early thirties, the Foxes icon has remained remarkably resilient and relatively injury-free. His ability to produce high-intensity sprints and clinical finishes on a regular basis, despite his self-confessed love for cigarettes and caffeine, continues to baffle observers and former teammates alike. For Vardy, these habits appear to be the mental fuel required to maintain his aggressive, pest-like style of play on the pitch.
Energy drinks and late night antics
Chilwell, who came through the ranks at Leicester before moving to Chelsea and eventually France, recently sat down for an interview with L'Equipe to discuss the most memorable rituals he has witnessed throughout his career. Naturally, Vardy was the primary focus of the discussion. The left-back revealed that the striker’s consumption of caffeine reached staggering levels in the final countdown to kick-off, often ignoring the strict nutritional guidelines followed by the rest of the squad. The sheer volume of energy drinks consumed in a short window remains a point of disbelief for those who played alongside him.
Discussing the ritual that left the biggest impression on him, Chilwell said: "A pre-match routine that struck me? Jamie Vardy, obviously! It's not really something to be recommended! He would drink four cans of Red Bull in an hour. On the eve of a match, he would drink wine at the hotel, or beers. He hardly slept at all. He had come banging on my door around 3 in the morning to wake me up. He is crazy. But he would score hat-tricks after all that."
What's next for Vardy?
Vardy has always done things his own way. His pre-match routine is a testament to a different generation of footballing culture, one where personality and individual comfort often trumped the rigid structures of the modern training ground.
Despite all his habits, Vardy is now looking for a comeback after Cremonese were thrashed by Roma last weekend. However, their ambition to win at the Giovanni Zini this weekend will not be easy, as they face AC Milan, who are also looking to get back to winning ways and keep their hopes of breaking into the top four alive.
