'I'm not a romantic guy' - Cristiano Ronaldo admits 1am proposal to Georgina Rodriguez 'wasn't planned' & he didn't get on one knee

During a new interview on 'Piers Morgan Unsensored', Ronaldo revealed how he proposed to Georgina, while claiming he is "not a romantic" person. The Al-Nassr and Portugal striker said: "It was like 1am. My daughters were in bed sleeping. One of my friends gave me the ring to offer Gio (Georgina) and as I was giving her the ring, my two kids come in and say 'Daddy, you're going to give the ring to mum and you're going to ask her to get married'.

"I said, 'Wow, this is the right moment to say yes.' It was the time. I knew that I was going to do it one day but I hadn't planned to do it then. Because my daughters said that and my friends were filming, it was what I wanted and I offered (the ring). I didn't (get on one knee) because I wasn't prepared but it was a beautiful moment. I made a speech. It was simple, I'm not a romantic guy. Well, I am, but I'm not very romantic, not the kind of guy who brings flowers every week to the home. But I'm romantic in my way. It was beautiful and I knew that it is the woman of my life so I did that and I hope that I did it well."