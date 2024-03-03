No way back for Erik ten Hag after Man Utd's derby debacle! Winners & losers as Phil Foden and Man City all-but end Red Devils' Champions League dreams

The 20-time English champions are now 11 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa with 11 games to play, and surely that means the end for the manager

Manchester is blue yet again, and for all Sir Jim Ratcliffe's talk of Manchester United knocking Manchester City off their perch over the course of the next three years, it will take a special effort to permanently shift Pep Guardiola's side from their position of supremacy when it comes to this local rivalry.

Though City had to come from behind to beat United for the first time in Premier League history on Sunday, they were the dominant force throughout at the Etihad Stadium, and fully deserved the three points that keeps them within one point of leaders Liverpool heading into next week's showdown at Anfield.

Marcus Rashford's stunning opening goal apart, United barely mustered a shot thereafter, and though they defended stoutly for long periods, they were eventually undone by another local lad, with Phil Foden's brace helping City claim a 3-1 victory.

Foden, for his part, maintained his sensational recent form, while Erling Haaland again got himself on the scoresheet despite missing a gilt-edged chance earlier in the piece. The Norwegian remains the face of Guardiola's team, but there is no doubt that it is Foden who has been the main driving force behind their success so far this term.

Success is something that still looks a distance away for United, while even Champions League qualification for next season now looks fanciful at best. Back-to-back defeats have left Erik ten Hag's side with an 11-point deficit to make up to fourth-placed Aston Villa over the final 11 games of the season, while the potential extra spot on offer for the team finishing fifth might even be beyond them now.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Etihad Stadium...