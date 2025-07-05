No Thembi Kgatlana, no main sponsor - Can Banyana Banyana defy the odds and defend their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations crown?

South Africa’s golden girls are back on the continental stage, aiming to go all the way and lift the prestigious African title in Morocco once again.

As the defending champions of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, the pressure is immense. But this time, the journey feels different. Their most iconic player, Thembi Kgatlana, is not part of the squad. The off-field battles with the South African Football Association (SAFA) over funding and support continue to linger. And to make matters more uncertain, long-time sponsor Sasol, a critical financial and emotional backer of the women’s national team, have not renewed their contract, which ended with SAFA on June 30.

Yet, under the steady guidance of Desiree Ellis, South Africa remains a team that knows how to rise from adversity. With a backbone of senior players and a fresh wave of hungry young talent, this might just be another story of grit over glory.

Here, GOAL takes an in-depth look at what could define Banyana’s WAFCON campaign.

