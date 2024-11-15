‘No slight on Harry Kane’ – England captain won’t remain benched after surprisingly being dropped by Lee Carsley for must-win UEFA Nations League clash with Greece
Lee Carsley insists that his decision to bench Harry Kane for a must-win UEFA Nations League clash with Greece was “no slight” on the England captain.
- Record scorer dropped by interim boss
- Three Lions collected vital victory
- Kane to start vs Ireland at Wembley