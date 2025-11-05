No room for Neymar at the World Cup? Carlo Ancelotti says Brazil squad 'close' to being decided with Santos star left out again

In October, Neymar was handed an international lifeline by Ancelotti, who claimed that doors to the Brazil national team will always be open for the 33-year-old as long as he remains in good physical condition. "Neymar can play at his highest level in this team without any problems," the ex-Real Madrid boss told reporters. "When he is in good physical condition, he has the quality to play not only in Brazil but in any team in the world because of his talent."

However, following the announcement of Brazil's squad for the upcoming international friendlies, reporters once again began speculating whether Selecao's all-time top scorer would make it to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, United States and Mexico next summer. During the press conference recently, Ancelotti said: "I haven't spoken to Neymar yet, we'll see what happens when he recovers and is able to play again." He also added that he "might call up a player who lacks fitness for the first match or two of the World Cup, but it is impossible" for him "to include a player who is not physically ready for the entire tournament. We need players who are at their best."

Ancelotti's statements following the announcement of the squad might have added further weight to the notion that Neymar might indeed miss out on the flight for next year's marquee event. "I believe that the more time I spend with the players, the closer we get to the final list. I think we are close to what could be the final list for June, I think 17 to 18 players," said the Italian head coach.