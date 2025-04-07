Mamelodi Sundowns bracing for Rades 'hostility' as defender Grant Kekana vows not to be distracted ahead of decisive Caf Champions League tie against Esperance - 'We know what to expect'
The Brazilians are bidding to win the continental competition they last claimed in 2016 under Pitso Mosimane.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Downs are in Tunisia for the Caf CL quarters 2nd leg
- They carry a 1-0 lead from the 1st leg
- Kekana is aware of the intimidating atmosphere they might face