Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena, Peter Shalulile, Grant Kekana and Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Mamelodi Sundowns bracing for Rades 'hostility' as defender Grant Kekana vows not to be distracted ahead of decisive Caf Champions League tie against Esperance - 'We know what to expect'

Esperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCEsperanceMamelodi Sundowns FCCAF Champions LeaguePremier Soccer LeagueG. KekanaM. Cardoso

The Brazilians are bidding to win the continental competition they last claimed in 2016 under Pitso Mosimane.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Downs are in Tunisia for the Caf CL quarters 2nd leg
  • They carry a 1-0 lead from the 1st leg
  • Kekana is aware of the intimidating atmosphere they might face
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match