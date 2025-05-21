No problems for Durban City! JDR Stars to appeal DRC decision over player eligibility, putting PSL promotion and relegation in fresh standoff - 'Magawana was supposed to get a clearance from Leruma United'
The protesting club argues that the player at the centre of the saga did not have the requisite clearance before his transfer.
- PSL dismissed JDR Stars case
- JDR to appeal against the decision
- Saziso Magawana at the centre of controversy