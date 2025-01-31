No Oswin Appollis & Thato Khiba For Orlando Pirates: Jose Riveiro explains why Soweto giants failed to sign new players ahead of the Soweto Derby - 'The 37 players we have can take Bucs where we want'
The Buccaneers did not strengthen their squad in the winter transfer window despite their involvement in several competitions.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pirates are into three major competitions
- They did not sign any player in January
- Riveiro on why Bucs didn't add players