Getty Images Sport
No more Boxing Day bonanza! Premier League confirm Man Utd's clash with Newcastle will be the only fixture played on December 26 in major shake-up to festive schedule
Man Utd-Newcastle will be the only Boxing Day fixture
The Premier League has confirmed that only one top-flight match will be played on Boxing Day this season, which will be United’s Old Trafford clash with Newcastle. The decision represents a major break from one of English football’s longest-standing traditions, which typically sees all 20 clubs in action on December 26. Instead, seven matches will be played on December 27, with the remaining two scheduled for December 28.
The unusual change comes as part of the league’s festive television schedule, which was officially announced on Friday, October 31. United versus Newcastle has been selected as the only fixture to be broadcast in the UK on December 26, while all other games from matchweek 18 will take place over the subsequent weekend. It marks the first time in Premier League history that Boxing Day will feature just a single match.
Historically, Boxing Day has been one of the busiest and most celebrated dates in the English football calendar, with supporters packing stadiums nationwide the day after Christmas. However, this year’s limited schedule stems from both broadcast obligations and the unique structure of the 2025-26 calendar, where December 26 falls on a Friday. The Premier League’s scheduling constraints and broadcast agreements have left fans facing an unusually quiet festive afternoon.
- Getty Images
Premier League explain the reason behind the decision
“The Premier League would like to acknowledge the circumstances that have led to a reduced number of matches on Boxing Day this season — impacting an important tradition in English football,” the league said on Friday. “The League can give an assurance that next season there will be more Premier League matches on Boxing Day, as the date falls on a Saturday.”
The Premier League explained that the change was driven by contractual obligations under its domestic broadcasting deal. The agreement requires 33 rounds of weekend fixtures, alongside five midweek rounds, and with December 26 falling on a Friday this year, only one fixture could be staged on that date. This structure is designed to ensure fairness and manage fixture congestion during the demanding winter period.
The statement also addressed the wider fixture complexities that have affected the release of the full festive schedule. “We understand the importance of Boxing Day football to supporters,” the league added. “However, due to scheduling constraints and the coordination of multiple competitions, including the FA Cup and European tournaments, a reduced programme this season was unavoidable.”
Broadasting committments affect long-standing Boxing Day tradition
The decision to host only one Boxing Day fixture is the result of a perfect storm of logistical challenges and broadcast commitments. When the 2025-26 Premier League schedule was released in June, all Gameweek 18 fixtures were initially set for Saturday, December 27. That prompted concerns among fans and clubs that Boxing Day might lose its traditional significance. Those fears have now been realised, with Manchester United versus Newcastle standing alone on December 26.
A key factor in the decision is the Premier League’s strict scheduling formula. Under its domestic television deal, the league is obliged to deliver 33 weekend rounds and five midweek rounds across the season. With Boxing Day falling on a Friday, only one game could be designated for broadcast without breaching the agreement’s framework.
Further complicating matters are recent changes to the FA Cup calendar. The FA’s new structure, implemented before the 2024-25 season, means that rounds four, five and the quarter-finals are now held exclusively on weekends without Premier League fixtures. This shift has tightened the top-flight’s calendar even further, leaving fewer flexible dates for rearranged games during an already congested winter period.
Behind the scenes, clubs have voiced concerns about how these changes affect planning and fan engagement. It was reported that Manchester United had raised issues with the Premier League over the timing of fixture announcements, especially during the festive period when travel and family commitments are significant factors.
Despite frustrations, the Premier League has confirmed that the rest of English football will carry on as usual. The English Football League (EFL), encompassing the Championship, League One and League Two, will maintain a full Boxing Day programme, preserving a cherished part of the national sporting calendar.
- Getty Images Sport
Boxing Day schedule will return to normal next year
While Premier League fans will have to make do with just one fixture this Boxing Day, the league has pledged to restore a fuller schedule next season when December 26 falls on a Saturday. That timing will allow for multiple fixtures to be held on the same day, in keeping with long-standing English football traditions. In the meantime, the United-Newcastle clash is expected to draw enormous television audiences as the day’s sole top-flight contest.
Looking ahead, the Premier League’s broader scheduling challenges remain a topic of debate. The league’s growing number of televised matches — now up to 270 per season compared to 200 under the previous cycle reflects the rising commercial demands of modern football.
The new domestic broadcast deal, which runs until 2029, also revives questions about the future of the long-standing “Saturday 3pm blackout.” While the rule remains in place, its eventual removal is being openly discussed within football circles. If that change occurs, it could reshape how the Premier League calendar looks in the future.
Advertisement