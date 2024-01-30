'We will no longer accept non-factual statements' - Bayern Munich speak out on Thomas Tuchel's La Liga management comments amid speculation he could leave Harry Kane & Co to join Barcelona

Chris Burton
Tuchel Bayern Munich GFXGOAL
Bayern MunichBarcelonaThomas TuchelBundesligaLaLigaHarry Kane

Bayern Munich have hit out at “non-factual” speculation linking Thomas Tuchel with Barcelona in the wake of his comments regarding working in Spain.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • German coach admitted that move to Spain appeals
  • Under contract at Allianz Arena until 2025
  • Expected to honour that deal & compete for trophies

Editors' Picks