mbappe(C)Getty Images
Richard Mills

'He clearly has no juice' - France warned Kylian Mbappe 'not in right mood' to fire team to glory at Euro 2024

Kylian MbappeFranceEuropean ChampionshipParis Saint-Germain

France have been warned Kylian Mbappe is "not in the right mood" to lead them to Euro 2024 glory after an "anonymous" French Cup final display.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mbappe had quiet game in PSG's French Cup final win
  • Will now represent France in Euro 2024
  • Outgoing PSG forward 'clearly has no juice'
Article continues below

Editors' Picks