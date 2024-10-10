Nico Williams Wojciech SzczesnyGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'You have no balls!' - Wojciech Szczesny 'unintentionally bodies' Nico Williams by saying players 'don’t have courage' if they say 'no' to Barcelona

Wojciech Szczesny has “unintentionally bodied” Nico Williams after saying that players “have no balls” if they turn down the chance to join Barcelona.

  • Polish keeper has stepped out of retirement
  • Could not turn down surprise opportunity
  • Euro 2024 winner did snub interest from Barca
