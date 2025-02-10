'Njabulo Blom is finished & lazy, he should go back to St. Louis City! But he hasn't fully recovered and Kaizer Chiefs' Nasreddine Nabi is protecting him' - Fans

Njabulo Blom is among the new players signed by Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season to strengthen the Soweto giants.
The defensive midfielder is on a season-long loan after failing to get regular playing time at the Major League Soccer outfit St Louis City.
However, his former coach Bradley Carnell still insists the 25-year-old can still deliver in the defensive midfield role.
The majority of the Glamour Boys supporters believe Blom, who has been played at right-back in recent games, is not what the team needs.
Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.