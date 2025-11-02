'The kid's got a lot of quality' - Niko Kovac insists Borussia Dortmund are 'building up' Jobe Bellingham amid controversy in Bundesliga

The 20-year-old was only named amongst the substitutes in Friday’s 1-0 victory over Augsburg, but only needed 30 minutes at the end of the game to showcase his talent. Bellingham has been confined to the role of a squad player for much of his first season in Germany and Kovac claimed that this is part of the club’s plan to help him acclimatise to the league which his older brother Jude lit up a few years ago.

Bellingham’s spot on the bench has been the root of much ire directed towards the Dortmund boss by the midfielder’s parents. Last month, it was reported that the midfielder had been left feeling “massively insecure” about his place at the club amid claims of a “dangerously tense atmosphere”. Earlier in the season, Mark and Denise Bellingham were allegedly banned from the Dortmund dressing room after an emotional confrontation with Kovac over their son’s importance in the squad.

Amid the noise, Bellingham has put his head down and is beginning to demonstrate why the club were so determined to bring him to Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund were not at the races against Augsburg, but got all three points thanks to a gritty defensive display. Despite the team’s drab display, Bellingham was able to add a bit of spark to the team and delighted his head coach.