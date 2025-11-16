Nigeria's Super Eagles set to miss back-to-back FIFA World Cups as DR Congo secure Africa's ticket in inter-confederation playoffs

The Super Eagles came out brimming with confidence, having thumped Gabon in their semi-final clash on Thursday. The West Africans got off to the perfect start in the African playoffs final, as they broke the deadlock as early as the third minute, stunning the Leopards, who had shocked Cameroon in their last four match.

A cross was played into the Congo box and it was cleared into Frank Onyeka's path. The Brentford star pounced and hit the back of the net with a hard and low shot, which had deflected off one of the Congo players to hand Nigeria a 1-0 lead, and it was also his third goal for the Super Eagles.

Onyeka was keen to find the back of the net from range for the second time on the night. The 27-year-old's first-time shot was headed towards the bottom left corner, but this time, goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi Nzau was well-positioned to produce a fine save to deny the midfield hardman.

The Leopards grew into the match as it progressed and they managed to level matters in the 33rd minute. Cedric Bakambu delivered a low cross into the Super Eagles box and Meschak Elia made no mistake at the back post as he fired home to make it 1-1, much to the delight of the Congolese fans inside the stadium. The score was 1-1 at the interval.