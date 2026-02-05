Nigeria international and Kaizer Chiefs target leaves top PSL team! Is Naturena beckoning

Have a look at the statement by the club confirming the custodian's exit.

“Chippa United Football Club confirms that Stanley Nwabali has formally submitted a request to depart club," they confirmed.

"After careful consideration, the club has agreed to grant his release.

“We would like to sincerely thank Stanley Nwabali for the years of service, commitment, and professionalism he has shown during his time at Chippa United Football Club. His contribution to the club will always be appreciated. The club wishes Stanley every success in the next chapter of his career and in all his future endeavours," Chippa concluded.