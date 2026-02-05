Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kaizer Motaung Jr and Ilyes Mzoughi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Nigeria international and Kaizer Chiefs target leaves top PSL team! Is Naturena beckoning

The official Premier Soccer League transfer window is closed, but clubs have an opportunity to sign free agents throughout the year. It explains why the Glamour Boys and other teams can consider having the international player who has featured in top matches across all competitions on the continent.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 51-EGY-NIGAFP

    The shocking exit!

    Premier Soccer League side Chippa United have confirmed the exit of Nigeria international custodian Stanley Nwabali.

    The 29-year-old has been serving the Chilli Boys for four years, where he made 76 appearances across all competitions and kept 25 clean sheets in the process.

    However, he asked for a release, and the Premier Soccer League outfit did not hesitate to grant him his wish.

    • Advertisement

  • What Chippa Said

    Have a look at the statement by the club confirming the custodian's exit.

    “Chippa United Football Club confirms that Stanley Nwabali has formally submitted a request to depart club," they confirmed.

    "After careful consideration, the club has agreed to grant his release.

    “We would like to sincerely thank Stanley Nwabali for the years of service, commitment, and professionalism he has shown during his time at Chippa United Football Club. His contribution to the club will always be appreciated. The club wishes Stanley every success in the next chapter of his career and in all his future endeavours," Chippa concluded. 

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage

    Will Chiefs capitalise?

    Two seasons ago, Chiefs desperately needed Nwabali to replace their legend, Itumeleng Khune.

    Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen had struggled for consistency, and the club was keen on getting another keeper. However, they were outpriced and eventually went for Fiacre Ntwari.

    Currently, Petersen is among the best in the PSL, where he has kept 11 clean sheets out of the 15 games played, explaining why they might not go for him.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Where next?

    Apart from Chiefs, Nwabali has been linked with a move abroad where, reportedly, teams from Saudi Arabia and England are targeting him.

    He might likely be heading there after his sudden exit from the club.

Cup
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
Chippa United crest
Chippa United
CHI
CAF Confederations Cup
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Al Masry SC crest
Al Masry SC
ALM
0