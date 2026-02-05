Nigeria international and Kaizer Chiefs target leaves top PSL team! Is Naturena beckoning
- AFP
The shocking exit!
Premier Soccer League side Chippa United have confirmed the exit of Nigeria international custodian Stanley Nwabali.
The 29-year-old has been serving the Chilli Boys for four years, where he made 76 appearances across all competitions and kept 25 clean sheets in the process.
However, he asked for a release, and the Premier Soccer League outfit did not hesitate to grant him his wish.
What Chippa Said
Have a look at the statement by the club confirming the custodian's exit.
“Chippa United Football Club confirms that Stanley Nwabali has formally submitted a request to depart club," they confirmed.
"After careful consideration, the club has agreed to grant his release.
“We would like to sincerely thank Stanley Nwabali for the years of service, commitment, and professionalism he has shown during his time at Chippa United Football Club. His contribution to the club will always be appreciated. The club wishes Stanley every success in the next chapter of his career and in all his future endeavours," Chippa concluded.
- Backpage
Will Chiefs capitalise?
Two seasons ago, Chiefs desperately needed Nwabali to replace their legend, Itumeleng Khune.
Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen had struggled for consistency, and the club was keen on getting another keeper. However, they were outpriced and eventually went for Fiacre Ntwari.
Currently, Petersen is among the best in the PSL, where he has kept 11 clean sheets out of the 15 games played, explaining why they might not go for him.
Where next?
Apart from Chiefs, Nwabali has been linked with a move abroad where, reportedly, teams from Saudi Arabia and England are targeting him.
He might likely be heading there after his sudden exit from the club.