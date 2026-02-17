Nicolas Jackson set for Chelsea return as Bayern Munich refuse to trigger buy clause in loan deal

According to The Times, Jackson is expected to head back to Chelsea in June because he has not reached the number of games required for Bayern to trigger the obligation-to-buy clause, and the Bundesliga leaders are "unlikely" to pursue a separate permanent transfer agreement.

The 24-year-old needs to rack up 40 appearances and play at least 45 minutes in each of them, but only has 22 games under his belt for Bayern so far, hitting the minutes target in just seven of them. Jackson's club season was also interrupted by the Africa Cup of Nations, as he played five games during Senegal's run to the title.