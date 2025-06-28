Nico Williams' mural in Bilbao vandalised AGAIN just hours after artist repainted tribute to Athletic Club star as Barcelona move turns toxic N. Williams Athletic Club Transfers LaLiga Barcelona

In a fresh act of protest, the mural featuring Nico Williams in Bilbao has once again been desecrated, just hours after it had been lovingly restored. The backlash from certain Athletic Club fans has escalated as the Spain international edges closer to a transfer to rivals Barcelona, a move that has sparked visible anger among the Basque community.