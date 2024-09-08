Niamh Charles injury update provided by Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor after Lionesses star leaves field in tears during pre-season friendly win over Feyenoord
Niamh Charles left the field in tears during Chelsea's win over Feyenoord after an apparent arm injury and Sonia Bompastor has provided an update.
- Chelsea win 9-0 against Feyenoord
- Charles picks up arm injury in first half
- Bompastor believes she has 'dislocated shoulder'