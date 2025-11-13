Neymar transfer ruled out! Brazilian club chief denies interest in Santos star and issues strong statement

Nilton Petrone, known as File made the comments on the Setor Sul Podcast. Further fuel was added to the rumours, as reports emerged that Tiago Silva was lobbying the club to make an approach for his longtime international teammate and close friend.

These reports come months after Neymar was close to signing for the Tricolor for the duration of the Club World Cup. Bittencourt agreed to the idea with Flumienense's coach at the time, Renato Gaucho. The ex-Barcelona and PSG star admitted that the short-term loan "almost happened", however, after consulting with his father and agent he decided to remain at Santos to focus on his recovery.

Speaking in an interview during the tournament, the 33-year-old said: “I was having these conversations with some teams to play the World Cup. Fluminense was something that came very close to happening, but I preferred to stay and train more to come back even better.”