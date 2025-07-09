Neymar shows off bold new hairstyle in Santos training after Brazil superstar welcomed new baby daughter Neymar Santos FC Serie A

Brazilian football icon Neymar Jr. has turned heads in Santos training, not just for his presence on the field, but after unveiling a striking new hairstyle that had fans buzzing online. Off the pitch, Neymar is celebrating the birth of his fourth child, daughter Mel, who arrived on July 5.