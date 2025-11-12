Getty Images Sport
Neymar's Santos escape route? Brazilian club looking to beat Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to transfer with PSG & Chelsea legend Thiago Silva the driving force as Santos face relegation
Santos ready to move on
Santaos are mired in a relegation scrap and have reportedly informed Neymar’s father and agent that a contract extension is no longer a certainty. With his deal set to expire on December 31, the one-time golden boy of Brazilian football is edging towards free agency and a major decision about his future is set to be taken. His return last year was hailed as a fairytale homecoming, but persistent injuries have blunted the romance.
The club’s hierarchy now appears ready to turn the page as they are wary of committing large wages to a player whose fitness remains a gamble. Reports from Brazil suggest Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, are exploring a move to bring the Brazilian star to Florida. With Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba expected to retiring, Miami’s Designated Player slots will soon open up, which will potentially pave the way for another Barcelona icon to join Messi in the sunshine state.
For Neymar, the idea holds undeniable emotional appeal. The Brazilian has never hidden his affection for Messi and Luis Suarez, with whom he formed the devastating 'MSN' front line at Barcelona. When earlier asked by CNN Sport whether he’d like to reunite with his former teammates, Neymar didn’t hesitate to give his approval. "Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible," he had said. "They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio."
Fluminense launch bold plan for 2026
But MLS isn’t the only door open to Neymar. Back home, Fluminense are quietly plotting a move of their own, according to reports. The Rio giants have supposedly identified Neymar as their marquee target for 2026. It will be an audacious transfer that would unite him with Thiago Silva, as revealed by journalist Rodrigo Dias from the channel Ligados no Flu. The transfer is already being discussed internally, though much will depend on the outcome of the club’s upcoming presidential elections.
To add fuel to fire, Fluminense’s head of physiotherapy, Nilton Petrone, known in Brazil as 'File', spoke openly about the possibility of Neymar joining the club.
"Neymar is the last genius we have produced in Brazilian football. It's undeniable," he began. "What we need to know is how much Neymar wants, and what Fluminense proposes, he will propose, right. Thiago (Silva) is very close to Neymar; he has probably been talking to him, not just today, there was already that first moment at the (Club) World Cup."
Petrone emphasised that Fluminense would only proceed if Neymar demonstrated full commitment. "Neymar has to want it. That's the first thing," he insisted. "Then, he has to adjust to the commitment to the procedural protocols that Fluminense has today. Fluminense today is not a ‘la vonte’ club. It has processes. These processes are established, and there is integration between the teams. Fluminense is an example of a multi, inter, and transdisciplinary team. It depends on him.
"If you asked me: would you make it available? Obviously, how could you not make the club available to help an athlete? We do it for so many, so many athletes that few people know and who went to Fluminense."
World Cup hopes fading?
Since Carlo Ancelotti assumed control of the Selecao earlier this year, Neymar has found himself conspicuously absent from the Italian’s plans. The former Real Madrid manager remains adamant that the forward must prove himself before getting a call from him.
During a recent press conference, Ancelotti said: "I haven't spoken to Neymar yet, we'll see what happens when he recovers and is able to play again. (I) might call up a player who lacks fitness for the first match or two of the World Cup, but it is impossible to include a player who is not physically ready for the entire tournament. We need players who are at their best."
The clock is ticking for Neymar
Time is running out for Neymar. The deal with Santos ends on December 31, and as things stand, the club sits 17th in Serie A, two points away from safety. They are winless in their last five matches, and desperately need a spark before facing Palmeiras this weekend. Neymar was handed 36 minutes during their defeat to Flamengo, and it remains to be seen if the forward gets an opportunity to impress his potential suitors.
