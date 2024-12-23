Al-Hilal v Esteghlal - AFC Champions League Elite West RegionGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Neymar responds to Corinthians transfer talk after being invited to join Brazilian side by Memphis Depay

NeymarCorinthiansTransfersSantos FCPaulista A1

Neymar has suggested he has no interest in joining Brazilian side Corinthians despite being urged to make the move by Memphis Depay.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Neymar linked with Brazil return
  • Depay wants him to join him at Corinthians
  • Forward spoke of his love of Santos
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱