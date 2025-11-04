Neymar omitted from Brazil squad AGAIN as Carlo Ancelotti delivers blunt verdict on injury-plagued Santos star

Ancelotti’s reluctance to discuss Neymar is puzzling many, with former defender Fabio Luciano telling Resenha da Rodada: “I think this issue of Neymar going to the World Cup isn't going to be like that, that he'll only go if he's 100%. If he's not flying high, but he's delivering good football... I don't think he needs to be 100% to be called up, because he's a different kind of player technically.

“He has to be in good condition, I just don't think it's going to be like 'Neymar has to be flying high physically'. I think if he's well, he'll play. We don't have anyone similar and if he can maintain good performances he'll be called up.”

Another former Brazil star, Luisao, added: “I think the Neymar issue has gone too far. We're always chasing our own tails when we talk about Neymar. I'm surprised I don't understand why the national team hasn't resolved this situation already. It's about being clear, 'I spoke with him and from today on I won't talk about Neymar'.

“Every time there's a squad announcement, an interview, they'll talk about him. Ancelotti always says the same things. What's the problem with you acknowledging the situation and saying you only talk about the players called up? It's annoying.”