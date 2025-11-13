‘We’ll wait for him!’ - Neymar sees another transfer door opened as Boca Juniors join Inter Miami in the race for Santos superstar

Boca will likely face competition for Neymar’s signature from Inter Miami, with ex-USMNT goalkeeper Brad Friedel telling GOAL recently of why a deal that could see the fabled ‘MSN’ attacking unit reformed makes sense: “I think it would be a risk on anyone’s behalf; I think it just depends on how you would structure the contract. You also have to weigh the pros and cons — when you sign legends of the game like Neymar, you also have to take into account the commercial opportunities that go with it, and it coincides nearly every time with the salary and wage packet that you are going to give.

“The plus side is, it is a league that is a step down from where he is playing. Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time, but he can play many more years in MLS. It is a league that will allow players to do that, so I think Inter Miami need to weigh the pros and cons of what they can earn off the field and try to get it correct.

“If they can structure the contract correctly, then it limits the risk. Having Neymar alongside Messi again — I am not sure. We will wait and see, but the league needs to do something commercially.”