Newell's Old Boys vice-president makes huge Lionel Messi transfer announcement with Inter Miami star wanted as face of 'project for Argentine football'

The Newell's vice-president said in an interview with TN: "We are working on Leo playing for Newell's in the first half of 2027, but for now, there is nothing more than that. It’s a project that goes beyond Newell’s. It’s a project for the city of Rosario, the province, and Argentine football."

Medina's comments suggest that Messi could join the club on loan from Inter Miami during the MLS offseason.

When pressed further on the details of any potential deal, he replied: "It all depends on what we can offer in terms of infrastructure and a competitive sports program."

Medina also confirmed that initial contact has been made with Messi's entourage, adding: "There was talk, the idea was raised, but today there are no decisions."

