Newcastle vs PSV Player Ratings
Ben McAleer

Newcastle player ratings vs PSV: Joelinton stars as Yoane Wissa and Anthony Gordon help keep Magpies' hopes of sealing spot in Champions League last 16 alive

Newcastle made light work of PSV on Wednesday as goals from Yoane Wissa, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes wrapped up a 3-0 victory at St. James' Park. The Magpies needed a win to keep their Champions League last-16 hopes alive heading into the final league phase matchday, and duly delivered on a huge night on Tyneside.

Eddie Howe's side sought to make home advantage count in the opening exchanges as Gordon flashed an early volley over the bar from close range to set the tempo. And minutes later, Wissa bagged his first Champions League goal to put the Magpies ahead following some good work by Brazilian midfield pair Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

As PSV showed signs of a comeback, they came undone on the half-hour mark as Wissa pressured Yarek Gasiorowski into a defensive mistake. The former Brentford striker subsequently played the ball across goal for an easy finish for Gordon to bag his sixth European goal of the campaign. The Magpies did suffe an injury blow on the stroke of half-time, however, as Guimaraes limped off

Barnes added Newcastle's third midway through the second half as a potential banana skin proved to be a routine win for the hosts against the Dutch champions, who hardly laid a glove on their Premier League hosts.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from St. James' Park...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Nick Pope (6/10):

    A quiet evening for the Newcastle shot-stopper, who was equal to any threat posed by the PSV attack.

    Kieran Trippier (6/10):

    Made a crucial clearance at the back post as PSV pushed for a consolation.

    Malick Thiaw (7/10):

    Another typically solid performance from the centre-back, who has grown into an important player for the Magpies.

    Sven Botman (7/10):

    Didn't put a foot wrong at the back in a clean sheet-attaining display.

    Lewis Hall (7/10):

    Always an option for his side down the left flank. Linked up well with Joelinton prior to the Brazilian's withdrawal.

    Midfield

    Bruno Guimaraes (6/10):

    Won the ball well in the build-up to Newcastle's opening goal. Booked for a dicey challenge on  Veerman midway through the second half. Came off on the stroke of half-time due to injury, which is a blow for the Magpies. 

    Sandro Tonali (7/10):

    As tenacious as ever, though was carded early in the second half.

    Joelinton (8/10):

    Unselfish in front of goal to provide the assist for Wissa's opener. Played a fine through-ball for Gordon that the winger was able to capitalise upon on the hour mark. Superb on and off the ball in a memorable evening.

    Attack

    Harvey Barnes (7/10):

    After a quiet opening hour, exploded into life midway through the second half to capitalise on some slack PSV defending to bag Newcastle's third. Played a fine low cross for Wissa with 20 minutes to go that the summer signing should have probably done better with.

    Yoane Wissa (8/10):

    Opened his Champions League account in the eighth minute. Turned provider for Gordon on the half-hour mark after some great pressing. One of those to come off to a standing ovation in the 70th minute.

    Anthony Gordon (7/10):

    Volleyed an early effort over the bar, but made no mistake on the half-hour mark to double Newcastle's advantage. Withdrawn with 20 minutes to play.

    Subs & Manager

    Lewis Miley (6/10):

    Replaced the injured Guimaraes on the stroke of half-time. A solid cameo, with a perfectly-weighted pass for Barnes down the right the highlight. Handed the armband following Trippier's late sub.

    Jacob Ramsey (6/10):

    Not a memorable cameo. but did the job that was required.

    Nick Woltemade (6/10):

    Tested Kovar with a towering headed shortly after his introduction.

    Anthony Elanga (6/10):

    Pressed a couple of loose balls after coming on to rouse the home crowd. Flashed an effort wide of the near post with 15 minutes to play.

    Joe Willock (N/A):

    Replaced Trippier late on.

    Eddie Howe (8/10):

    Guimaraes' first-half injury could have impacted Newcastle's gameplan but Howe managed the captain's withdrawal accordingly.

