Newcastle make Hugo Ekitike offer! Magpies launch blockbuster bid for in-demand striker and are 'pushing hard' to beat Premier League rivals to Eintracht Frankfurt ace H. Ekitike Newcastle Eintracht Frankfurt Premier League Bundesliga Transfers

Newcastle United have officially submitted a blockbuster bid to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, launching a major move to secure the in-demand striker ahead of Premier League rivals. The Magpies are pushing hard to finalise a deal believed to be worth over €75 million (£65m), as they seek a long-term replacement for Callum Wilson and support for Alexander Isak.