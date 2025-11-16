'He's going to do really well!' - Ex-Newcastle chief Amanda Staveley backs Alexander Isak to turn Liverpool form around following £125m transfer

Speaking to Sky Sports alongside husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Staveley revealed that they both still 'love' Isak despite the way he acted to force his move to Liverpool. "I'm so proud of Newcastle and how they're doing," Staveley started.

"And you know, we love Alex and we know he's going to do really well at Liverpool. He's a great player - Liverpool have got an extraordinary player, but equally so, it's great to see the [Newcastle] forwards doing so well and Newcastle performing really well."

When asked whether Newcastle were hamstrung by the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules and whether they need reforming, Staveley said: "No, no. I think the PSR rules are actually quite helpful and they're there to help give fair competition. We navigated them well and we welcome them."

Ghodoussi, meanwhile, added: "They're there for a reason. They will adapt and change in time, I'm sure, like everything does. But look, Newcastle's doing fantastically well, obviously they're having a bit of a hiccup now on the Premier League, but they're doing fantastically well in the Champions League and we're super proud of Eddie [Howe] and the boys."

