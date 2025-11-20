Getty Images Sport
New York Red Bulls not '100% sold' on Timo Werner as ex-Chelsea & Tottenham forward sees MLS route blocked ahead of January transfer window
Werner move blocked by Red Bulls
The German international’s bid to reignite his career in MLS has been dealt a blow as the New York Red Bulls confirmed they will not pursue a deal for the RB Leipzig striker this winter. The former Chelsea and Tottenham forward has been entirely sidelined from Ole Werner’s plans in Leipzig, despite having a contract until 2026. With 113 goals for the club, he remains Leipzig’s record scorer, but his status has shifted dramatically.
Werner has been aware for weeks that a move is necessary, and as reported in Germany, he began planning his departure as early as mid-October, with MLS standing out as his preferred destination. New York Red Bulls, a sister club within the Red Bull network, tried to secure him in the summer and even prepared a two-and-a-half-year contract. However, the deal reportedly collapsed when Werner’s salary expectations could not be met.
With his winter exit now looming and his role diminished in Leipzig, Werner had looked again toward MLS. But the Red Bulls, who have an open Designated Player slot and high roster flexibility, have chosen not to revisit the transfer. The shift comes at a time when the club is undergoing a broader identity reset after missing the playoffs for the first time in 15 years.
De Guzman explains RBNY 'weren't 100% convinced'
Speaking to The Athletic about the club’s internal deliberations, newly appointed Red Bulls head of sport Julian de Guzman openly addressed the decision to walk away from the Werner opportunity. “There was always talks about [Werner],” he said, acknowledging the background negotiations. “We have to make sure, here in New York, it makes sense for us. It’s a great name to bring, I think fans would have loved him.”
Despite admiring Werner’s profile and popularity, de Guzman confirmed that doubts remained about whether the signing matched the club’s long-term direction. “The opportunity was there, but I don’t think we were 100 percent sold that this was the right thing for New York. That’s why it wasn’t something we were fully invested in. We’d rather be patient [with that DP spot],” he added.
His comments reflect an ongoing shift in New York’s squad building following a disappointing season. The club endured supporter frustration, especially after failing to use their third Designated Player slot. Fans even displayed banners criticising leadership, including one that read: “Poor Management Breeds Complacency.”
Yet for de Guzman, the decision is strategic, not financial, as he emphasised the need to move beyond marquee signings for their own sake, adding: “I am far from wanting to sign a ‘famous player’. I simply want someone who will help the team improve.” He also referenced the presence of two experienced DPs, Emil Forsberg and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, when explaining why another veteran attacker wasn’t necessary.
Squad structure and coaching changes
The Red Bulls’ decision on Werner comes amid sweeping structural changes across the organisation. De Guzman has inherited a squad with one vacant DP spot, a need for reinforcements on the wings and in midfield, and a goalkeeper position to fill following Carlos Coronel’s departure. He also faces the task of securing a new head coach after Sandro Schwarz was dismissed three weeks ago.
Former Philadelphia Union manager Jim Curtin is among the early names linked to the vacancy. Another internal candidate, Michael Bradley, fresh from leading Red Bulls II to the MLS Next Pro Cup, has also reportedly impressed many within the organisation. “I’m very impressed by what he’s done,” de Guzman said. “It’s his (playing) style. It’s attractive for players, for fans. You can see how calm he is, how he delivers his message to the players. I must say it’s refreshing.”
For Werner, the combination of squad dynamics, Designated Player strategy, and supporter sensitivity has effectively shut the door on a New York move, at least for now.
What's the route for Werner in MLS?
With the MLS route blocked in New York, Werner will now turn his attention to alternative clubs in the United States. Reports in Germany suggest that he is already considering other American markets, including Los Angeles, where multiple MLS sides could hold the financial and stylistic appeal he is seeking for a fresh start.
January remains decisive with Werner’s situation at Leipzig is unlikely to improve under Ole Werner, and both the club and player appear aligned in their desire to find an exit. MLS remains attractive to the forward due to lifestyle, visibility, and a clear opportunity for leading roles in the right team.
