New transfer opportunities for Motaungs and Kaizer Chiefs on the horizon after key summit as Soweto giants look to 'benefit immensely'
Building connections
Kaizer Chiefs could soon collaborate with top clubs around the world after their sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jr, attended a key summit on transfers.
Motaung Jr attended the conference in Morocco, and the Soweto giants expect to reap benefits from the summit.
New opportunities on the horizon
"Our participation in the TransferRoom Summit in Morocco’s capital, Rabat, opened new opportunities for collaboration and growth," Chiefs said in a statement signed by the club's marketing and commercial manager, Jessica Motaung.
"Our Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr, represented us well, and we believe being part of the TransferRoom will benefit us immensely."
How does TransferRoom work, and how do clubs benefit?
Key benefits that clubs get by joining TransferRoom include crucial information regarding the transfer of players. With direct access to over 800 clubs, teams in the market will get information on which players are available for sale.
The body also helps connect clubs to get players that suit their budget range and connect them to specific players they require.
With membership that includes Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Liverpool, this could be a massive opportunity for Amakhosi to benefit.
AS Roma and Juventus from Serie A in Italy and Ajax from the Netherlands' Eredivisie, as well as German Bundesliga sides Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, are all members. Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray and Sporting CP of Portugal are also members.
The TransferRoom members, in simple terms, are empowered to make informed decisions faster than ever with real-time market data, thus making transfer deals easier and faster.
Jessica reflects on Chiefs ambition
The Amakhosi official also reflected on the season so far and what she expects going ahead.
"On the continental stage, the Nedbank Cup victory secured our return to CAF Interclub competitions, four years after our last campaign, when we reached the Champions League final against Al Ahly in 2021," she said.
"We overcame opponents from Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo in the preliminary stages to proudly take our place in the group stages, where we have already travelled to Egypt to face Al Masry and hosted their compatriots, Zamalek.
"We remain determined to progress further when the campaign resumes after AFCON, with home and away fixtures against Zesco United from Zambia, before a return to Egypt to face Zamalek and a home game against Al Masry."
Eyeing more silverware
After the Nedbank Cup triumph last season broke a decade-long wait for a trophy, Jessica believes that set them on the path of more success.
"Even though we reached a number of finals without ultimate success over the past decade, including the CAF Champions League in 2021, we finally made it over the line in winning the Nedbank Cup in May, a victory that brought joy to every corner of the country, from the streets to campuses, workplaces, and churches," she continued.
"This was a great gift to our supporters who have been with us throughout the journey of many years. We do believe there will be more silverware to come in the near future."
She also glowingly spoke about the DDC team that became champions for the first time and were rewarded with a tour of the United Kingdom late last year.
"Our reserve side made history by winning the DStv Diski Challenge for the first time since it started, in record-breaking fashion, earning a memorable trip to the United Kingdom to face Manchester United, Leeds United, and Queen’s Park Rangers’ junior teams in the last few weeks, while also visiting an iconic stadium like Old Trafford and getting to see the EPL offices," the marketing official stated.
"The team also got to witness two EPL matches, as they saw Leeds United face Manchester City away and then Chelsea at home. This was a big reward for the hard work done by the young men with guidance from coaches Dillon Sheppard and Vela Khumalo and the hard-working technical team.
"All these achievements reminded us of the power of perseverance and the joy of seeing our supporters united in celebration."
After parting ways with Nasreddine Nabi, the coach who won them the Nedbank Cup, the new men in charge, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, are already under pressure to bring home more trophies.