New transfer opportunities for Motaungs and Kaizer Chiefs on the horizon after key summit as Soweto giants look to 'benefit immensely'

After the Nedbank Cup triumph last season broke a decade-long wait for a trophy, Jessica believes that set them on the path of more success.

"Even though we reached a number of finals without ultimate success over the past decade, including the CAF Champions League in 2021, we finally made it over the line in winning the Nedbank Cup in May, a victory that brought joy to every corner of the country, from the streets to campuses, workplaces, and churches," she continued.

"This was a great gift to our supporters who have been with us throughout the journey of many years. We do believe there will be more silverware to come in the near future."

She also glowingly spoke about the DDC team that became champions for the first time and were rewarded with a tour of the United Kingdom late last year.

"Our reserve side made history by winning the DStv Diski Challenge for the first time since it started, in record-breaking fashion, earning a memorable trip to the United Kingdom to face Manchester United, Leeds United, and Queen’s Park Rangers’ junior teams in the last few weeks, while also visiting an iconic stadium like Old Trafford and getting to see the EPL offices," the marketing official stated.

"The team also got to witness two EPL matches, as they saw Leeds United face Manchester City away and then Chelsea at home. This was a big reward for the hard work done by the young men with guidance from coaches Dillon Sheppard and Vela Khumalo and the hard-working technical team.

"All these achievements reminded us of the power of perseverance and the joy of seeing our supporters united in celebration."

After parting ways with Nasreddine Nabi, the coach who won them the Nedbank Cup, the new men in charge, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, are already under pressure to bring home more trophies.